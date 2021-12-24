It’s Anil Kapoor’s 65th birthday today and all his loved ones are pouring in tons of sweet messages for him across social media platforms. His daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor has shared a few pictures posing with him and they even include adorable pictures from her childhood to wish him on this special day. In the heartwarming note she mentioned, “Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father.”

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Anil Kapoor

