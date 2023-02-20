Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu has turned six months old. On this precious day, the actress has shared a picture and video of her ‘darling boy’ and penned a heartfelt note too for him on Instagram. She mentioned in her post, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more.” Anand Ahuja Shares an Unseen Pic of Wifey Sonam Kapoor and Son Vayu, Says ‘Missing You Both Too Much’.

Baby Vayu Turns Six Months Old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

