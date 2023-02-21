Sonu Nigam was manhandled at his concert in Chembur, Mumbai, that happened last night. Post the incident, the renowned playback singer was seen at the Mumbai Airport earlier today. One of the paps asks him ‘Kaise ho sir abhi aap?’, to which he just nods his head. Sonu Nigam Allegedly Attacked by a Local MLA's Son at His Concert in Chembur, One Injured in the Incident.

Sonu Nigam At Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Viral Video From The Concert

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)