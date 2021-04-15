Sonu Sood has been doing some great work since last year. While the whole nation cried for the migrants walking home due to lockdown, he was perhaps the only few who decided to do something rather than tweeting. He sent millions home in whatever means he could ensure. This year, he implored the governments to defer Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams. The Government has canceled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 ones. Now the state board students too want his support for the same.

Check out their reactions here...

A humble request

#GujaratMassPromotion CBSE cancel 10th board exam already But Gujarat board play with our future.. Why? We also students .. Please I humble request to do something for students in gujarat#cancelstateboardexams2021 @SonuSood @anubha1812 — Mihir Acharya (@MihirAc01950562) April 15, 2021

Not fair!

Thanks but...

Thank You🙌 Sir For CBSC Student.But What About State Board And ICSE Students Please Sir Raise Your Voice For State And ICSE Students Please , I Huge Humble Reqvest To You Sir Its About Students Life .😕🙏@SonuSood @priyankagandhi @EkIndia13004645 #cancelstateboardexams2021 https://t.co/7f9eLVHn18 — @vinit_jain_2143 (@Vinit2143) April 15, 2021

Time for a new campaign

