Sonu Sood dropped the poster of his new Colors TV show titled Kuberan's House. The actor-philanthropist in the picture can be seen in white shirt plus tie paired with jacket. The poster also reads ‘India’s biggest start-up showcase'. Well, this does look interesting. Acharya: Sonu Sood Reveals His Intense Different Looks From Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Film (View Pics).

Sonu Sood in Kuberan's House:

Your dreams My responsibility ❤️ *Kuberan's House* Coming soon on Colors . A DivyaRam talkies Pvt Ltd & Tien Sher Entertainment Production @kuberanshouse @colors @drtalkies pic.twitter.com/ONkcWTPz96 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)