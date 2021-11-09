Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar's Diwali release Sooryavanshi dropped in theatres on November 5. After four days of strongly rushing and a huge blockbuster weekend, the action film has garnered double digits in just 4 days with sum total of Rs. 91.59 crore. The movie collected Rs 26.29 crore on Day 1, Rs 23.85 crore on Day 2, Rs 26.94 crore on Day 3 and total Rs 77.08 crore over the opening weekend. The film is now targeting to be a 100 crore Bollywood film, soon. Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Actioner Mints Rs 77.08 Crore in Opening Weekend.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr mark… Will be the *first* ₹ 💯 cr #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020]… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 91.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QDSiyLDceu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2021

