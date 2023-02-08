Akshay Kumar is ready for Special 26's sequel. Yes, you read that right! Well, after Anupam Kher tweeted about Neeraj Pandey's Special 26 completing 10 years on February 8, and also added how a part two of the heist thriller was in talks, Akki was quick to give it a nod, only if 'script is ready'. Selfiee Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar- Emraan Hashmi's Film Is A Tussle Between A Superstar And His Fan (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Wants Special 26 Sequel:

I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai :) https://t.co/7yAIqvvR0M — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 8, 2023

