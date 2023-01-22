Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film 'Selfiee' unveiled the official trailer on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared the trailer which he captioned, "Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #Selfiee hai! Watch #SelfieeTrailer now. #Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb."

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

The 3-minute-long trailer showcased Emraan playing a cop who wishes to have a selfie with his favourite actor Vijay (played by Akshay). As events follow both the actors find themselves in a tussle and a cold war between a fan and a star commences.

Soon after the actor dropped the much awaited trailer on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Love you akki sir selfie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Blockbuster movie."

"Blockbuster Trailer Aag laga diya selfiee ne," another fan commented.

'Selfiee' is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles in the remake.

Raj Mehta came on board to helm the project. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Apart from 'Selfiee', it has been speculated that the 'Jannat 2' actor is going to portray a negative character opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film's 'Tiger 3'.

The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Akshay, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'OMG: Oh My God 2', in an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. (ANI)

