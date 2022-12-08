Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan will be teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a new war drama titled IKKIS. The film will be based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, who is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. More details about the film have not yet been revealed. Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Spotted Filming a Scene for Sriram Raghavan’s Film, Pictures From the Set Go Viral.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)