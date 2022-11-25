Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi would be sharing screen space for the first time in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Merry Christmas. Few pictures from the sets of the film have gone viral in which the lead actors can be seen filming for a scene by travelling in a taxi. The pictures of the duo, shared by ETimes, have gone viral on the internet. Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi’s BTS Pics From Sriram Raghavan’s Upcoming Film Ooze Xmas Vibes!

Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi Shooting For Merry Christmas

