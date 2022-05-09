Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan made sure to make Mother's Day special for her maa. As she sent a bouquet full of beautiful pink-white roses to her mom. Gauri took to her Instagram and thanked her for the gesture along with a heart emoji. With this, we also get to see an unseen picture of Suhana. Beautiful! Suhana Khan And Aryan Khan Make A Stylish Appearance At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post-Wedding Bash (View Pics And Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)