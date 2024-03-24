Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her upcoming film Crew. The actress shared mesmerising stills featuring her rocking a stunning black dress while filming a scene amidst nature. The post, captioned "Sundowner with my Crew," left fans in awe of her beauty. Looking like a total boss lady, Bebo's on-set photos have further amplified the excitement surrounding Crew. The film, also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is slated to hit theatres on March 29. Crew Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves to This High-Energy Remake of 90s Track With Diljit Dosanjh’s Vocals (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's BTS Moments From Crew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)