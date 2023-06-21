Karan Deol has shared a series of new pics from his wedding day. The new pictures feature Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya posing with their family members. The pictures show Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja and other family members happily posing with the newly married couple. While dropping the pics on Instagram, Karan captioned the post as, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.” Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Sunny and Bobby Deol Share Photos of the Special Day with Dharmendra and Groom!

The Deols And Acharyas

