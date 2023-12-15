Animal has turned out to be a commercially successful film. Bobby Deol’s performance as Abrar Haque aka ‘Lord Bobby’ has been showered with praises by critics and audiences alike. In an interaction with PTI, Sunny Deol expressed his happiness for his brother and even labelled the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial as a ‘nice film’. Sunny said, “I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched Animal, and I liked it, it's a nice film.” He even shared, “The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.” Animal Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Rakes In Rs 772.33 Crore Globally!

Sunny Deol On Animal Movie And Bobby Deol

VIDEO | "I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched 'Animal,' and I liked it, it's a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality… pic.twitter.com/o75mqjvHM1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2023

