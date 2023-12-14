Animal has become a true box office phenomenon, making a significant impact with its soaring numbers. The makers proudly announced that the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has achieved an impressive milestone, raking in a staggering Rs 772.33 crore globally within just 13 days of its release. Animal Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Action Drama Grosses Rs 757.73 Crore Worldwide!

Animal Movie Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)