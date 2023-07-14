There are several celebs who have extended their heartiest congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. ISRO launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 onboard, the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket, in Sriharikota today. Sunny Leone took to Twitter and shared a pic from the launch to congratulate the team. The actress tweeted, “Congratulations @isro team and everyone behind #Chandrayaan3 mission!!” Chandrayaan 3: From Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra - Celebs Wish ISRO ‘Good Luck’ for The Mission (View Posts).

Sunny Leone Congratulates ISRO

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)