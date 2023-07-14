The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched India’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, on July 14 sharp at 2:35 IST. After and before its launch, Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, and other B-town celebs took to social media to support and congratulate the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the nation as a whole for the moon mission. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Today: PM Narendra Modi Says July 14, 2023, Will Be Etched in Golden Letters in India's Space Sector History As ISRO Prepares for Launch of Third Moon Mission.

Check Out Bollywood Celebrities Twitter posts here

Check Out Sunil Shetty's Tweet:

Excitement levels reaching the MOON! 🌕 Sending my virtual cheers to #Chandrayaan3 for its upcoming mission! 🎉 Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! 🇮🇳 May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! 🙌 #ProudIndian… pic.twitter.com/2XGFwllv2h — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 13, 2023

Check Out Sidharth Malhotra's Tweet Here:

Congratulations @isro for a spectacular launch for #Chandrayaan3 today! A proud moment for us all! 🇮🇳🚀 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 14, 2023

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Here:

And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you. 🙏 https://t.co/Lbcp1ayRwQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2023

Check Out Anupam Kher's Tweet Here:

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Here:

Today, all eyes will be glued to the TV & the skies as our nation stands on the verge of another historic feat. To the great men & women @isro, our wishes & prayers are with you 🙏🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 14, 2023

Check Out Jackie Shroff's Tweet Here:;

Check Out Riteish Deshmukh's Tweet:

Excited for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 -wishing our nations pride @isro all the best - praying for its success. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Jy4LtxCv83 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)