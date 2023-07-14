The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched India’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, on July 14 sharp at 2:35 IST. After and before its launch, Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, and other B-town celebs took to social media to support and congratulate the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the nation as a whole for the moon mission. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Today: PM Narendra Modi Says July 14, 2023, Will Be Etched in Golden Letters in India's Space Sector History As ISRO Prepares for Launch of Third Moon Mission.

Check Out Bollywood Celebrities Twitter posts here

Check Out Sunil Shetty's Tweet:

Check Out Sidharth Malhotra's Tweet Here:

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Here:

Check Out Anupam Kher's Tweet Here:

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Here:

Check Out Jackie Shroff's Tweet Here:;

Check Out Riteish Deshmukh's Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)