As per Live Law, Bombay HC has quashed Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father in an alleged drugs case filed after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. For the uninitiated, it was the CBI who had issued the LOCs while investigating SSR’s death case in 2020. The LOCs did not permit the actress and her family to travel abroad. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Reserves Order on Rhea Chakraborty's Plea to Suspend LOC Against Her.

HC Quashes LOCs Against Rhea Chakraborty:

BREAKING - Bombay High Court quashes LOCs issued against - Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father Lt Col. Indrajit Chakraborty, an army veteran. LOC was issued after the Sushant Singh Rajput Case. #SSR #RheaChakraborty #CBI pic.twitter.com/NFctDGjWym — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 22, 2024

