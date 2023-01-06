Rajeev Sen shared a few pictures on Instagram that features his estranged wife Charu Asopa, Sushmita Sen and her ex-Rohman Shawl and other family members in one frame. They all reportedly reunited for a wedding function in Kolkata. The other pictures shared by Rajeev from the event features some of his lovely moments with his baby girl Ziana. Charu Asopa–Rajeev Sen Separation: Actress Finally Moves Into Her New Pad With Daughter Ziana.

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa

