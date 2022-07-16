Lalit Modi recently announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen and also shared a series of pictures with her. The former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress also shared a post yesterday in which she mentioned, “Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!” Ever since the couple made their relationship official, they have been trolled and memes around them have been doing rounds. Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared a cryptic post on Instagram and mentioned ‘Spread Love Not Hate’. Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi Are Dating! Netizens Share Hilarious Memes on the New Couple in Town.

Rohman Shawl’s Insta Story

Rohman Shawl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)