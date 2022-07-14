Netizens are super shocked as they got to know the news of Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi dating Bollywood's hot actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Lalit Modi shared the news on Thursday and ever since Twitter users are sharing their reactions via these hilarious memes. Sushmita Sen is Not Married to Lalit Modi Yet, Former IPL Chairman Clarifies They Are ‘Just Dating’.

Check Out the Memes on Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

90s Kids Reaction!

All of us 90s kids after we heard about Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen. pic.twitter.com/eoEiSAANYD — Manjhi (@apkajitanram) July 14, 2022

Lift Kara De!

Singles after seeing Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi pic.twitter.com/lg2mzWaunn — Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) July 14, 2022

Close Enough!

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen 😛 pic.twitter.com/WpEB5TlrOT — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) July 14, 2022

This Phir Hera Pheri Meme Sums It Up!

Lalit Modi announces he and Sushmita Sen are a couple;#SushmitaSen #LalitModi pic.twitter.com/tHMnoimysZ — Saiprasad Joshi (Your Crypto Guide 😉) (@SaiprasadJosh12) July 14, 2022

Lol!

My friends showing me Lalit Modi Sushmita Sen pics and then asking me Tu kab karega : pic.twitter.com/Mr9JPmGmDq — Bhola Guru  (@IGiveGyaan) July 14, 2022

