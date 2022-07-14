Netizens are super shocked as they got to know the news of Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi dating Bollywood's hot actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Lalit Modi shared the news on Thursday and ever since Twitter users are sharing their reactions via these hilarious memes. Sushmita Sen is Not Married to Lalit Modi Yet, Former IPL Chairman Clarifies They Are ‘Just Dating’.

Check Out the Memes  on Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi 

90s Kids Reaction!

Lift Kara De!

Close Enough!

This Phir Hera Pheri Meme Sums It Up!

Lol!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)