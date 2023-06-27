Sussanne Khan, the renowned interior designer took to Instagram and shared a mushy video from her recent vacation. The video features Sussanne and her beau, Arslan Goni, enjoying romantic moments together. In the video, the couple can be seen enjoying the picturesque surroundings and sharing affectionate gestures. The couple can be seen posing together for the camera in all of the shots in the video. Sussanne and Arslan were accompanied by their close friends! Hrithik Roshan Cheers His Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan for Her New Venture, Calls Her a ‘Superstar’.
Check Out The Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)