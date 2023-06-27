Sussanne Khan, the renowned interior designer took to Instagram and shared a mushy video from her recent vacation. The video features Sussanne and her beau, Arslan Goni, enjoying romantic moments together. In the video, the couple can be seen enjoying the picturesque surroundings and sharing affectionate gestures. The couple can be seen posing together for the camera in all of the shots in the video. Sussanne and Arslan were accompanied by their close friends! Hrithik Roshan Cheers His Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan for Her New Venture, Calls Her a ‘Superstar’.