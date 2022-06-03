Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan cheered for his former wife Sussanne Khan for her new venture, on social media. Hrithik shared Sussanne's Instagram post where she had announced about her new gig. She worte: ""Energy never lies. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up #AboutLastNight #Chivas18 #sussannekhan #limitededition #thecharcoalproject." Sussanne Khan Is All Smiles As She Adorably Poses With Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni At Karan Johar’s Party (Watch Video).

Hrithik commented on her post by writing: "Huge congratulations Sussanne this was amazing!" He then also shared an Instagram story wrote: "So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar." Hrithik Roshan’s Ex Sussanne Khan Has a Cute Pet Name for the Actor’s Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Story Below:

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The two chose separate lives in 2014 after being married for 13 years. Hrithik and Sussanne share two children. On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit film by the same name. Hrithik will play Vedha in the film, a role enacted by Vijay Sethupathi in the original.

