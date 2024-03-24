Actress Swara Bhasker made her love life public in 2023 and got married to activist Fahad Ahmad. In September, the couple was blessed with a baby girl named Raabiya. Actress Swara Bhasker took to her social media to share some loved-up pictures of her with her little baby girl. On March 23, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of her with her daughter Raabiya as she turned six months old on March 23. The images also featured the baby girl with Fahad and her parents as well. Swara Bhasker To Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Congress Ticket in Mumbai? Here’s What We Know!.

Swara Bhasker With Her Baby Girl Raabiyaa

Swara Bhasker with her daughter Raabiyaa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fahad Ahmad With Raabiyaa

Swara Bhasker on her Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raabiyaa With Her Grandmother

Swara Bhasker on her Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raabiyaa With Her Grandfather

Swara Bhasker on her Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

