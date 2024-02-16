Swara Bhasker, who is celebrating her first marriage anniversary with husband Fahad Ahmad today (February 16), took to social media and shared her wedding video! "One year ago, we took a leap of faith; here is a look into our hearts! Only gratitude for the blessing of loving family & affectionate friends," she captioned the clip. The video gives us a sneak peek into Swara's beautiful wedding, along with fond moments from her marriage. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's Walima: Actress Spells Royal in Lehenga by Pakistani Designer at Her Wedding Reception (View Pics).

Swara Bhasker Shares Wedding Video:

Wedding Video is LIVE! One year ago we took a leap of faith, here is a look into our hearts! Only gratitude for the blessing of loving family & affectionate friends! ♥️🧿🪬✨ #weddinganniversary #swaadaanusaar pic.twitter.com/U3oSJNOr4N — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2024

