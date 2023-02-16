Swara Bhasker took to Twitter today (Feb 16) and revealed she's married. The actress shared video on her social media confirming she's hitched to Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Ahmad. The clip sees pic collage of the couple's court marriage which happened on January 6, this year. Congratulations to the two! Has Swara Bhasker Shifted Permanently From India? Here's What the Actress Has to Say on This Rumour!

Swara Bhasker Marries Fahad Ahmad:

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)