Ankita Lokhande is thrilled to portray Yamuna Bai, the wife of Randeep Hooda's character in the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Sharing black and white sketches of herself as Yamuna Bai, she eagerly anticipates the film's release on March 22. Despite controversies, the historic biographical drama is set to hit theatres. Randeep Hooda takes on the titular role of Veer Savarkar in this eagerly awaited film. Check out the pics shared by Ankita below! Swantantrya Veer Savarkar: Ankita Lokhande Discloses Director and Co-star Randeep Hooda's No-Makeup Policy for Her Role in the Film.

Ankita Lokhande Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sketch_junction (@sketch_junction)

