Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee is known for her comments and bold statements. This time the actress has slammed Randeep Hooda's upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of VD Savarkar for spreading false information. Swastika tweeted, " In a Twitter thread, Swastika wrote, “Khudiram Bose died at the age of 18. Someone inspired him even before that to join the freedom movement? And Netaji became Netaji because he was inspired by someone? And Bhagat Singh’s history we all know already. From where on earth are these inspiring stories popping up?” Speaking about Swastika, she is an well-known actress best known for her roles in Pataal Lok and Qala. Swastika Mukherjee Accuses Producer Sandeep Sarkar of Sexual Harassment After Receiving Her Morphed Nude Images.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Khudiram Bose died at the age of 18. Someone inspired him even before that to join the freedom movement? And Netaji became Netaji because he was inspired by someone ? And Bhagat Singh’s history we all know already. From where on earth are these inspiring stories popping up ? — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) May 29, 2023

