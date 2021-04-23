Bollywood actress Tabassum, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has cleared the air around the news of her demise. She took to her Twitter and mentioned that the death hoax rumour doing rounds is fake as she is doing absolutely fine. She had tested negative from coronavirus on April 14.

Check It Out:

Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UDuDrtIiea — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) April 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)