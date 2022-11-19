Tabassum Govil breathed her last on November 18 after she suffered from cardiac arrest. The veteran actress’ last post on Instagram was narrating the sad plight of Rehana Khan aka Sanjana, who shot to fame with the song “Diwane Hai Diwanon Ko Kya Chahiye”. The actress also narrates how the industry failed to help her who was suffering from cancer and seeking for financial support. Tabassum Govil Dies at 78 of Cardiac Arrest; Actress Had Hosted India's First Talk Show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.

Tabassum Govil’s Last Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabassum Govil (@babytabassum)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)