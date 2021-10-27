Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty has geared up to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria’s film Tadap. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer and the debutant, who plays the character Ishana, leaves us intrigued with his performance as a raging lover. From romancing Tara Sutaria (Ramisa) to performing high-octane action sequences to impressive dialogues, the handsome hunk has won audiences hearts already. Tadap is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and this Hindi version has been written by Rajat Arora. The film’s music has been composed by Pritam.

Watch The Trailer Of Tadap Below:

