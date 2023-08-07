Tara Sutaria was invited by the Majesty of Bhutan to attend their annual international literary festival, Bhutan Echoes, to talk about the arts. The Ek Villain Returns took to her Instagram handle and shared a post with Queen Mother of Bhutan. In another clip, the actress was seen signing autographs for the school girls. She shared a short heartfelt note and a few pictures on Insta. Check here. Apurva: It’s a Wrap for Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav’s Film.

Check Out Tara Sutaria's Instagram Post Here:

