Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 30 (ANI): The shooting of 'Apurva' has come to an end.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, 'Apurva' stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Also Read | Glass Onion: Kate Hudson Jokes About How ‘Cucumber’ Helped Her in Getting Right Figure for Bikini Scene in Knives Out 2.

Announcing the wrap, Cine1 Studios took to Instagram and wrote, "Teamwork is the best work. Ending 2022 on a high note as we wrap our film #Apurva."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmx0qjzpkgD/?igshid=NjcyZGVjMzk%3D

Also Read | Pele Dies at 82: Did You Know Football Legend Had Acted With Sylvester Stallone in a Movie? Here’s All You Need to Know About ‘Escape to Victory’.

The post is accompanied by a few pictures from the sets. In the image, the cast and crew is seen sharing smiles.

'Apurva' revolves around a woman (Sutaria), who survives a dangerous night, ''using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death''.

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwah are also a part of the film. More details regarding 'Apurva' are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)