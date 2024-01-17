Get ready for cinematic magic as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's much-anticipated movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, will unveil its trailer on January 18, 2024, as revealed in the latest poster. The romantic drama, generating buzz with its intriguing title, is set to hit theaters on February 9, 2024, promising an enchanting tale that will captivate audiences with the chemistry between the lead stars. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan': Kriti Sanon Gushes Over Shahid Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves; Song To Release ON THIS DATE (Watch Video).

See Trailer Announcement News Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

