Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, is stepping behind the camera for his first-ever directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The upcoming Netflix series has been grabbing headlines ever since its announcement. In an update shared by the makers on their official social media handles, it was revealed that the preview for the series will be unveiled today (August 20). Co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows the story of an ambitious outsider trying to find his place in the Hindi film industry. The cast includes Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Mona Singh, Manoj Phwa and Manish Chaudhari. Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Unveils ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ New Quirky Teaser; Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls Him 'Unstoppable' (View Post).

Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview To Be Unveiled on August 20

