Netflix has released a fun new anthem for their upcoming crime drama, Money Heist. Titled "The Money Heist Anthem", the song features Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan, Hardik Pandya, Nucleya, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte and others demanding the show to arrive fast. The video is quite an entertaining watch and will definitely make the wait for the show's final season more difficult for its Indian fans. The show will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from September 3 on the streaming platform.

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)