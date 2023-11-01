In exciting news for Salman Khan fans, Yash Raj Films has announced a special treat for the release of Tiger 3. To meet the unprecedented demand, the highly-anticipated film will be screened from as early as 7 AM on Sunday, November 12. This early screening is a testament to the immense excitement surrounding the movie. Fans will have the chance to secure their tickets as advance booking opens on Sunday, November 5. Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's Upcoming Action Film Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC, Run Time Revealed! View Tiger 3 Update: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

