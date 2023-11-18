During a recent event after Tiger 3 success, a fan presented Salman Khan with a bouquet, and when questioned about it, the fan revealed it was intended for Salman. Playfully, Salman commented that typically a boy brings a bouquet for a girl or vice versa, and in this case, it was for Katrina Kaif. Salman humorously mentioned Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal, saying, "Bahutlamba chauda hai bahutmarega tereko (Vicky Kaushal will beat you)" The lighthearted banter sparked cheers from the crowd, with a fan requesting Salman to smile. Tiger 3 Success Meet: Salman Khan Kisses Emraan Hashmi, Says ‘Agar Iska Role Aatish Ka Nahi Hota Toh Yeh Ho Hi Jata’ (Watch Video).

