Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is a darling and also a charmer. Recently, when a fan of the actor wrote an open letter to him over being unhappy with Baaghi 4, actor's humble reply is winning the internet. The fan shared a note on Twitter highlighting how the Baaghi franchise by NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson) and Ahmed Khan has harmed is image, and so urged him to not do 'B4' as it's breaking hearts. To which, Shroff mentioned he will be careful and replied, "Dont worry ill make you proud again will keep everything in mind." Tiger Shroff Jokes Saying ‘The Struggle Is Real’ As He Flaunts His Toned Muscles and Struggles To Close His Jeans’ Buttons (Watch Video).

Tiger Shroff Replies to Fan:

Hi khushi❤️thank you so much for your concern and advice. Dont worry ill make you proud again✨will keep everything in mind — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 1, 2023

Baaghi 4 Team:

