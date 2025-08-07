Former Pakistan cricketer Shabbir Ahmed Khan has made an explosive allegation, claiming that the India National Cricket Team engaged in ball-tampering in the IND vs ENG Oval Test. The Shubman Gill-led side featured in one of the greatest wins in recent times with India edging past England by just six runs at The Oval to ensure that the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025 ended in a 2-2 draw. The ex-cricketer, however, took to social media and accused India of ball-tampering. "I think India used Vaseline after 80+ over" he wrote while stating that the Dukes ball still had the shine even after 80 overs. He also called for the ball to be sent for examination. As his tweet went viral, fans flooded the same with reactions. Shabbir Ahmed Khan played 10 Tests for Pakistan and was banned for having an illegal action. Mohammed Siraj Five-Wicket Haul Video: Watch Indian Pacer’s Match-Winning Spell As He Fires India to Victory in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Shabbir Ahmed Khan Accuses India of Ball-Tampering in IND vs ENG Oval Test 2025

I think India used Vaseline After 80 + over Ball still shine like new Umpire should send this ball to lab for examine — Shabbir Ahmed Khan (@ShabbirTestCric) August 4, 2025

'Thought it Was Some Troll'

Damn is this that shabbir ahmed who played for Pakistan? 😂😂😂😂 Thought it was some troll. https://t.co/MsNzjuqrOD — Kartik (@elitecynic) August 6, 2025

'The Same Dude Who Played Actual Tests???'

The same dude who played actual tests???? https://t.co/f9dGaOQid6 — kannan (@kannan4002) August 6, 2025

'Moisturiser Bhi Tha Pitch Mein'

Moisturiser bhi tha pitch mein! https://t.co/eTJjVkLJkL — Vishal Pushkar (@VISHALPUSHKAR6) August 6, 2025

'Why He Sounds Like Some Troll?'

Is he Shabbir Ahmed the bowler? Why sounds like some troll? https://t.co/aKtULwy1xr — Mr. Athar not Ali Khan 🇮🇳🏏 (@cricdrugs) August 6, 2025

