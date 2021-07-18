Tiger Shroff has finally shared his pictures from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar photoshoot. Donning a black shirt and a pair of jeans, the actor can be seen in an intense look as he shows off his abs in the photos.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)