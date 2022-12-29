Tunisha Sharma was shooting for her TV show, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul when she died by suicide. Her death news sent shockwaves in the industry as she was just 20-year-old. Having said that, not just TV, Tunisha has also worked in movies. Now, Instant Bollywood shared a few old pics of Sharma in which she could be seen posing with Katrina Kaif from Fitoor (2016) sets. FYI, in the film, she played childhood character of Kat. Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De's Lip Lock Scandalises Abdu Rozik (Watch Video).

Tunisha Sharma With Katrina Kaif:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

