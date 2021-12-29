Twinkle Khanna, the former actress of Bollywood, is also known as the queen of sass or even Mrs Funnybones. Be it anything related to political or current affairs or the world of showbiz or a friendly dig at colleagues and friends, she definitely has a witty take and is clearly vocal about it across social media platforms. Twinkle, who has turned a year older today, has posted quirky posts on Instagram that has left everyone in splits. In fact, some of her posts are so relatable that one just can’t stop laughing. Twinkle Khanna Takes a Sly Dig at Her Singing Skills As She Croons Adele’s Hello (Watch Video).

Twinkle Khanna is currently holidaying with her husband Akshay Kumar and kids in the Maldives. The diva who is on a birthday break had shared a post straight from the tropical paradise citing, “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva”. On this special day, let’s take a look at some of the quirky posts shared by the queen of sass on Instagram.

On The Wishlist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Gyaan On Marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

A Wonderbra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

She Said It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

#TuneIntoTwinkle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

The Underlying Truths

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

She Is The Queen Of Sass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Ain’t she totally cool at putting her words with a pinch of sarcasm and mockery? Well, we definitely enjoy her way of handling things. Here’s wishing Twinkle Khanna the happiest birthday and a fabulous year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2021 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).