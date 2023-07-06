Janhvi Kapoor is busy these days with her upcoming projects. Recently, the actress shared a few behind the scene monochrome pictures from Loev fame Sudhanshu Saria's spy thriller and captioned it as, "20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go food for the soul." Apart from Janhvi, actors Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew will play key roles in the film. Ulajh: All You Need To Know About Spy Thriller Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah (Reports).

Check Out The Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

