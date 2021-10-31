Urmila Matondkar has shared a post on Twitter to mention that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also revealed that she has isolated herself at home and following the medical guidelines. The actress has shared all those who have come in contact with her to get tested for the same and take necessary precautions. And since during Diwali many of them would come together to celebrate the auspicious occasion, Urmila writes, “Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities”.

Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

I've tested positive for #COVID19 I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities 🙏😇 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 31, 2021

