Rishabh Pant celebrated his 25th birthday on October 4. Urvashi Rautela, his rumoured ex-girlfriend, shared a cryptic birthday post on Instagram that she had first captioned as ‘Happy Birthday!’ and now edited to anatomical heart emoji. Dressed in a red outfit, she is seen giving flying kiss and that has made many fans thinks it’s for the Indian cricketer. Fans flooded with comments such as ‘Happy birthday Mr rp17 samjh rahe ho na’, ‘Aaj to RP bhaiya ka janamdin hai’, and so on. Urvashi Rautela Says ‘Seedhi Baat No Bakwas’ In This Viral Video on Being Asked about Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend Rishabh Pant – WATCH.

Urvashi Rautela’s Cryptic Birthday Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

The Caption That She Had Used First

Pata lage ye Rishabh Pant or Urvashi wala scene bhi scripted ho 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/K00T1UQav6 — Hunny Sharma (@funnysharmaa) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)