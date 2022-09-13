A video of Urvashi Rautela has gone viral across social media platforms in which she is seen saying ‘Seedhi Baat No Bakwas’ on being asked about rumoured ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant. Last month the Bollywood actress had topped headlines for saying that a ‘certain RP’ had waited for her in a hotel lobby where she was staying to which the latter reacted saying she said that for 'popularity'. Rishabh Pant Reacts to Actress Urvashi Rautela’s Viral ‘RP’ Interview, Deletes Instagram Story Later.

Viral Video Of Urvashi Rautela On Being Asked About Rishabh Pant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

