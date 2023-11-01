The Raj Kundra-starrer UT 69, all set to release in theaters on November 3, has received a green signal from the CBFC, securing a U/A certificate. For your information, the film has a runtime of 1 hour, 57 minutes, and 20 seconds. UT 69, is directed by Shahnawaz Ali and produced by SVS Studio and The Bigger Picture Films. UT 69 Trailer: Shilpa Shetty Unveils Glimpse of Hubby Raj Kundra’s Biopic; Calls Him ‘Brave Man’ (Watch Video).

Check Out UT 69 Running Time Here:

‘UT69’ RUN TIME… 350 CINEMAS IN INDIA... #UT69 certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 30 Oct 2023. Duration: 117.20 min:sec [1 hour, 57 min, 20 sec]. #India#AAFilms has opted for smart and focused distribution strategy for #UT69, will release across 350 cinemas in #India on 3 Nov 2023.… pic.twitter.com/vdM42Md2vy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2023

