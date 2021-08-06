Before Independence Day 2021, Tiger Shroff has a surprise for fans. As his patriotic song titled Vande Mataram will be out on August 10. The melody is choreographed by Remo D'souza and sung by Tiger. The makers unveiled the motion poster of the melody today (August 6).

Watch Tiger Shroff in Vande Mataram:

#VandeMataram, an emotion that celebrates independent India. Lucky to share this special tribute to our home, India. My bro @iTIGERSHROFF aced singing this. A song for every proud Indian. Releasing on 10th August! @VishalMMishra @remodsouza @Jjust_Music @mekaushalkishor pic.twitter.com/fDL7zFlZIc — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 6, 2021

