Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in January this year. It was an intimate affair that took place in the presence of the couple’s family members and close friends. Varun and Natasha must have celebrated several Diwali together, but it is the first time that they would be celebrating the festival of lights as husband and wife. The two were spotted outside David Dhawan’s office along with family members for puja. The duo looked stunning together in ethnic outfits. Varun opted for a kurta pyjama, whereas his wife was dressed in an embroidered sharara set.

Natasha Dalal With Varun Dhawan

